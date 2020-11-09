Sting has delayed the release of his new album.

The Police singer has pushed back 'Duets' to March 2021 due to manufacturing delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The record had been set for release on November 27 and features a brand new collaboration with Italian icon Zucchero titled 'September'.

Other tracks included on Sting's 'Duets' include 'It's Probably Me' with Eric Clapton, 'Desert Rose' with Rai music singer Cheb Mami and '44/876' with Shaggy.

It also includes Sting's other duets with stars such as Mary J. Blige, Herbie Hancock, Annie Lennox, Charles Aznavour, Mylene Farmer, Melody Gardot, Gashi and more.

Sting has previously suggested that the album would be a "Christmas surprise" for his fans.

He told chat show host Jimmy Fallon: "Over the years, I've recorded many, many duets with some amazing people – Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton – so we just put them together and said, 'You know, we should put this out.' They sound pretty good, so it's gonna be a Christmas surprise."

Sting recently teamed up with Gashi on the song 'Mama' and the star explained how he and the rapper came up with the tune despite not having met in person.

The 69-year-old musician explained: "Apparently, he was influenced by my singing, my music a lot. He's written a song about his relationship with his mama. He played me the song and I thought it was a hit – what do I know? – so I said I'd love to be on it if he wanted it. So I guested on the song and we made a video together, but we haven't actually met as yet."