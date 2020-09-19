Stevie Nicks has led the celebrity tributes to Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The Supreme Court Justice passed away on Friday (18.09.20) at the age of 87 after suffering with pancreatic cancer and, in a touching message on Twitter, Stevie offered to induct her into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

She wrote: ''RBG - She was my hero. She fought for me and all women. I feel today very much like I felt on the night my own mother died. I feel like someone punched me in the stomach. My tears have not stopped since a friend tip toed into my room and said 'Stevie, Ruth died'. (No need for a last name...)

''It is my great regret that I did not make the effort to go and try to meet her. As with all legends, you think they will live forever, so you will get there in time.

''I did not get to meet her. I did not get to stand in her grace. What a loss... She was a political rockstar.

''As a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, the first female to be inducted twice, compared to 22 men having been inducted twice, I, Stevie Nicks, induct Ruth Bader Ginsburg into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame of Life.

''She was our girl, our champion, our finest example. She was Ruth.''

Other celebrities took to social media to remember the liberal Supreme Court Justice, with Mariah Carey writing: '''Thank you for a lifetime of service. Thank you for changing history. We will never let it be undone. RIP RBG.''

Katy Perry wrote: ''#RIPRBG,'' while Kelly Ripa added: ''#rip RBG. The right kind of notorious. What a loss.''

Goldie Hawn shared: ''I know we can't live forever, I only wish she could have,'' and Kerry Washington tweeted: ''Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight.''

Jennifer Aniston added: ''This is so devastating for our country. Thank you for everything you did... Rest in Power RBG. Everyone, PLEASE, right now, make a plan to VOTE.''

Reese Witherspoon wrote: ''Thank you for fighting for us. May your legacy be our motivation to be actively in pursuit of true justice for all. Rest in Power // Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.''

And Lena Dunham said: ''Truly believed she was eternal- we needed her to be eternal. What she means to our past was only rival led by what she still meant for our futures. There are no proper words to thank #RuthBaderGinsburg .

''All we can do is promise to keep fighting in her name, for the many freedoms she gave us and the rights she proclaimed as unassailable. Rest in ferocity, #RBG, knowing you really did it.''