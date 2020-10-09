Stevie Nicks and Dave Grohl have teamed up on the new track 'Show Them the Way'.

The Fleetwood Mac frontwoman has released a new solo single - which is produced by studio wizard Greg Kurstin - featuring the former Nirvana sticksman and Foo Fighters frontman on drums.

The lyrics are inspired by a dream the 'Dreams' hitmaker had about Martin Luther King Jr., John F. Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy, and John Lewis before the 2008 presidential election.

She sings: “I was ready for the Kennedys/ I don’t know if it was 1960 or 1963.

“Everything was timeless, even me/ I wasn’t old, I wasn’t young, I was just part of their dream/ A shadow walked with me down the hall, it was Martin Luther King.”

The song comes ahead of the release of Nicks' '24 Karat Gold the Concert' live album and concert film based on the tour of the same name.

The album is due for release on October 30 through BMG, while the film will be screened on October 21 and October 25 only.

Meanwhile, Nicks recently admitted she thinks it would be "good" to date an older version of Harry Styles.

The music legend is like a mentor to the 'Fine Line' singer and if the One Direction member was older, sparks could have flown for them.

When asked if she'd like to date an older version of her friend Harry, she admitted: "Well, that would be a good thing ... I won't be sitting in a bar with a bunch of my friends and wait for some weirdo guys to come over and buy us a drink."

Nicks also revealed that Harry is "definitely in the running" for her new miniseries, 'Rhiannon', based off of her famous song.

She said: "He is definitely in the running ... I'm going, 'Harry, you cannot age one day.

"You have to stay exactly as you are. I've already sold him on it.'"