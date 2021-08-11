Stevie Nicks has cancelled all her gigs for this year.

The 73-year-old Fleetwood Mac frontwoman was only scheduled to do five performances throughout 2021, but she has decided to scrap all of them because she’s concerned about the rising cases of coronavirus across the globe and is particularly worried that it may end her career if she catches it.

She said in a statement: “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021. Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer.

"I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

Stevie was scheduled to play at the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado and BottleRock Napa Valley over Labor Day Weekend from September 3 until September 5, both weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 1 until October 3 and then again on October 8 until October 10, and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival – also known as Jazzfest – from October 8 until 17.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Stevie has spoken about her fear of not being able to perform again.

Asked how she would feel if she could no longer take to the stage and sing, she said previously: "It would kill me. It isn’t just singing; it’s that I would never perform again, that I would never dance across the stages of the world again."