Stevie Nicks says she "broke a big rock ’n’ roll glass ceiling" when she became the only woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

The Fleetwood Mac legend was first honoured back in 1998 as part of the 'Go Your Own Way' group', and as a solo artist last year.

During an appearance on 'CBS Sunday Morning', Nicks said of making history: “It’s 22 men that are in twice for their solo work and being in a big band and no women.

“Until me. So I feel that I definitely broke a big rock ’n’ roll glass ceiling.”

Elsewhere, the 72-year-old singer spoke about her "pact" with bandmate Christine McVie, 77, to walk out of a party if they were ever disrespected by their male counterparts.

She said: “We made a pact at the very beginning that if we were ever in a room of super famous guitar players that didn’t treat us with the respect that we thought that we deserved, that we would just stand up and say, ‘This party’s over’ and we would walk out.

“We never actually did have to do that so that was a nice surprise. We never had to make a scene.”

Meanwhile, Nicks admitted it's "blown [her] mind" that Fleetwood Mac's mega-hit 'Dreams' has seen a resurgence in popularity, following Nathan Apodaca's viral TikTok video of him riding his skateboard while drinking cranberry juice and listening to the song.

She said: “So four decades after ‘Dreams’ and 'Rumours' came out, they’re both in the top 10 again.

“This TikTok thing has, kind of, blown my mind. And I’m happy about it because it seems to have made so many people happy.”

Both Nicks and her bandmate Mick Fleetwood put their own spin on the viral video on their own profiles on TikTok, which have both amassed millions of views.