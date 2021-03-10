Steven Spielberg is set to direct a new film that is loosely based on his own upbringing in Arizona.
Steven Spielberg is set to direct a film loosely based on his own life.
The legendary filmmaker's next project is set to be an untitled movie that is partly based on his childhood growing up in Arizona.
Steven, 74, is also set to co-write the personal movie with Tony Kushner, who has penned several of the iconic director's films in the past. The flick will begin shooting this summer with an expectation that it will be released sometime in 2022.
Spielberg has often talked about how his upbringing in Arizona was an inspiration for many of his films – from stories to characters. This project will be the first time viewers will be able to gain perspective on the filmmaker behind movies such as 'Jaws', 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' and the 'Indiana Jones' franchise.
Insiders report that Michelle Williams is in negotiations to play a major role inspired by Spielberg's mother but with a separate and original voice. He is now looking to cast the remaining parts which includes children at multiple age levels, one of which will play the part inspired by a young Spielberg.
Steven's next project is a retelling of the classic musical 'West Side Story' which will be released at the end of this year. Production on the movie is complete but the release was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The delay gave the director a chance to weigh up his next project and he has decided to tell his own story on the big screen.
Michelle has also been cast as Peggy Lee in the biopic 'Fever'.
The 40-year-old actress has been approached to play the musician in the film, which is being directed by Todd Haynes.
According to Deadline, MGM are in talks to board the project with Doug Wright penning the screenplay.
Reese Witherspoon, Marc Platt, Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon are producing the movie for their Killer Films production banner.
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.
It’s the year 2045 and the only way to survive on Earth is to escape...
For his adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, Steven Spielberg reunited with screenwriter Melissa Mathison,...
One of Roald Dahl's most popular children's novels The BFG is once again going to...
Sophie and the other girls at Mrs. Clonkers orphanage share a big sleeping dorm and...
Sophie has spent her life alone. She lives in an orphanage full of girls just...
Steven Spielberg takes on the Cold War with a stately, sentimental thriller that gurgles along...
It's the height of the Cold War and things are getting tense between Russia and...
James Donovan is a simple insurance lawyer from Brooklyn, New York whose cases have never...
In 1960, the hard work of many good people was tested greatly. The height of...
A relentlessly smiley-glowy tone threatens to undo this film at every turn, but it's just...
A biography of iconic filmmaker John Milius, this engaging documentary features some of the biggest...
When John Hammond of genetic engineering company InGen manages to clone dinosaurs from prehistoric DNA...
A historic epic from Steven Spielberg carries a lot of baggage, but he surprises us...