Steven Soderbergh has revealed he is working on a "spiritual" sequel to his 2011 pandemic movie 'Contagion'.
The 57-year-old director helmed the 2011 movie - starring Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon and Jude Law - which has enjoyed a rise in popularity amid the Covid-19 crisis as it sees the world gripped by a pandemic and Steven has revealed that he is working on a related project with screenwriter Scott Z. Burns, although the new movie will be different in context.
He told the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast: "I've got a project in development that Scott Burns is working with me on, that's a kind of philosophical sequel to 'Contagion', but in a different context.
"You'll kind of look at the two of them as kind of paired, but very different. So, Scott and I had been talking about, 'So, what's the next iteration of a 'Contagion'-type story?' We have been working on that; we should probably hot-foot it a little bit."
Steven has also been working on a sequel to his 1989 breakthrough movie 'Sex, Lies and Videotape' and recently revealed that Andie MacDowell and Laura San Giacomo will reprise their roles as sisters Ann Bishop Mullany and Cynthia Patrice Bishop respectively.
He said: "When I thought about 'Sex, Lies and Videotape', I realised that what I wanted to see is a movie about the two sisters 30 years later. One of them has a child who is about the same age that she was in the original. Both Andie and Laura have agreed to come on."
Steven penned the project during lockdown earlier this year and explained how he was determined to bring the idea to the big screen.
The Oscar-winning director said: "Within the first six or seven weeks of the lockdown, I finished three screenplays. One of them was a rewrite, one of them was an original, and one was an adaptation of a novel that I've been wanting to do.
"The original was a sequel to 'Sex, Lies and Videotape'. It was an idea that had been circling for a while, and I felt like I came up with a way to get back in, and so I wrote it, and I wanna make it."
