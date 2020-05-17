Steve Martin has revealed that he and Martin Short were cast in 'Father of the Bride' by accident.

The comic duo had previously collaborated in 'Three Amigos' before starring in the 1991 comedy and Steve says that they were reunited by pure coincidence.

The 74-year-old actor told Empire magazine: ''We worked together on Father of the Bride by coincidence, and they did a sequel.

''But that was just us put together. Through those time you're glad that your other friend is on the movie.

''We didn't seek it out. They hired us both. And they said, 'What do you think of Marty Short?' I said, 'That'd be great'. And then they asked Marty Short, 'What do you think about Steve Martin?'''

Short joked: ''And I said, 'Michael Keaton's not available? Then that's good.'''

Steve continued: ''And we ended up doing a sequel, and we were very happy.''

The pair also opened up about how Short's character in the movie, wedding coordinator Franck Eggelhoffer, ended up with a comical French accent.

Short, 70, recalled: ''I remember we didn't quite know that character would work in a realistic movie, let's say.

''So we would do many variations of Franck. I remember doing a take in my office when I first meet them, and Steve said, 'Well now I completely understand him, so I don't get it.'

''The idea was it symbolised the father's alienation from the wedding, that the mother and daughter totally understood this guy, and he was left in the dark.

''So, we did one take where it was, 'Hello, how are you?' And (Steve) was like, 'What's the joke?'''

Steve added: ''When he started talking I thought, 'Oh, this is a problem because I can't understand him'. But that was really what the role was about.''