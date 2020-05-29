Steve Martin and Martin Short have rescheduled their 'The Funniest Show In Town...At The Moment' tour dates.

The iconic comedy duo were originally due to perform at London's Royal Albert Hall in March but have now rescheduled to September 27 and 28, 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their latest show follows their sold-out tour 'An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life' which became a hit on Netflix and garnered four Emmy nominations.

When the gigs were originally announced Steve, 74, said: ''The UK represents more to us than a long flight. It is the comedy motherland.''

While Martin, 70, added: ''There are so many brilliant British Shorts. And as we all know, 'It's better to have loved a Short than never to have loved a tall'.''

Tickets for the show's original dates are valid for the new dates, while some remaining tickets are still available to purchase.

Meanwhile, Steve recently revealed that he and Martin were both cast in 1991 comedy 'Father of the Bride' by coincidence, even though they had previously collaborated on 'Three Amigos'.

He said: ''We worked together on 'Father of the Bride' by coincidence, and they did a sequel.

''But that was just us put together. Through those times you're glad that your other friend is on the movie.

''We didn't seek it out. They hired us both. And they said, 'What do you think of Marty Short?' I said, 'That'd be great'. And then they asked Marty Short, 'What do you think about Steve Martin?'''

Short joked: ''And I said, 'Michael Keaton's not available? Then that's good.'''

Steve continued: ''And we ended up doing a sequel, and we were very happy.''

The pair also opened up about how Short's character in the movie, wedding coordinator Franck Eggelhoffer, ended up with a comical French accent.

Short recalled: ''I remember we didn't quite know that character would work in a realistic movie, let's say.

''So we would do many variations of Franck. I remember doing a take in my office when I first meet them, and Steve said, 'Well now I completely understand him, so I don't get it.'

''The idea was it symbolised the father's alienation from the wedding, that the mother and daughter totally understood this guy, and he was left in the dark.''