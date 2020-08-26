'The Office' star Steve Carell admitted leaving the sitcom and saying farewell to the cast and crew was ''emotional torture''.
Steve Carell found leaving 'The Office' to be ''emotional torture''.
The 58-year-old actor played office manager Michael Scott in the US sitcom about a fictional paper company firm for almost a decade.
Reflecting on his farewell during Spotify's 'An Oral History of The Office' podcast, he told former co-star Brian Baumgartner: ''It was almost more than I bargained for...
''I had [goodbye] scenes with everyone in the cast and it was emotional torture. It was like just fraught with emotion ... and joy and sadness and nostalgia.
''But it was also really beautiful. I'd like treasure just doing that episode because it did allow me to kind of have a finality with everybody.''
Jenna Fischer - who played Pam Beesly in the show - also opened up about her own emotional experience of working on the actor's last episode, which was called 'Goodbye, Michael'.
Michael and Pam shared a goodbye scene at an airport as Steve's character left for Colorado.
However, director Paul Feig decided not to include sound, which left the actors open to say whatever they wanted to each other.
Jenna said: ''I ran up to Steve, and I just told him all the ways I was going to miss him and how grateful I was for his friendship and the privilege of working with him.
''And I'm sobbing, and he's sobbing, and we're hugging, and I didn't want to let him go, and I didn't want the scene to end.''
Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner recently admitted she had finally caught up on the entire show, and she was left in tears by the finale.
Alongside a slow-motion video of herself in tears, Jennifer said: ''My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through ''How to Behave as Grownups'', aka #TheOffice.
''Apparently we are sensitive people - the finale hit us pretty hard.
''When I realized I'd accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too. #thankyoucastandcrew #pleasecomeoverweloveyou #icantwithfinales (sic)''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...
After hearing about the tragic death of his Marine son during his service in the...
Actually the fourth film in the series (don't forget the prequel Minions), this animated super-villain...
Gru, the Minions and his wonderful girls will return to the cinema this June when...
It's been some time since Gru embarked on a villainous plot to take over the...
Gru (Steve Carell) has renounced his nefarious ways for good now that he's happily married...
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Laurel Hester is a high-ranking New Jersey police detective who is hugely respected at work....
Utterly charming, this silly prequel rewrites the origin story of the minions and sends them...
Director Bennett Miller continues to skilfully probe around the edges of true stories with this...