Steve Buscemi admits that his past career as a firefighter convinced him to star in 'The King of Staten Island'.
The 62-year-old actor plays the role of Papa in Pete Davidson's semi-autobiographical movie and admits that career as a New York firefighter prior to acting meant he was keen to play the role.
Steve returned to the service in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001, where Pete's father Scott passed away in service when the comic was just seven years old, and was ''not hesitant'' about the role after hearing the plot of the Judd Apatow directed film.
The 'Reservoir Dogs' star told CinemaBlend: ''When I first heard about the project I didn't know what it was about. All I knew was that Judd Apatow was doing a movie with Pete Davidson and I wanted in.
''I said to my agents, 'What is that? Is there a part for me?' And then when I heard what the story was about, that it was based on Pete's real story, I was not hesitant at all; I really wanted in. And I've never played a firefighter in a film.''
Steve admits that he jumped at the chance to play a fireman who mentors Davidson's character, who is named after his late father.
He recalled: ''I was invited to the first read-through they had, and I wasn't a part of it then, but Judd, he just invited me, and later he gave me a call and said, 'Well, there is the part of the senior guy in the firehouse. It's not that big of a part, but maybe we can turn it into something.' I said, 'I'm in! Please, Yes!'''
Pete admits that he feels ''misunderstood'' and hopes that the flick can show everyone who he really is.
The 26-year-old comedian told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I kind of feel a little bit misunderstood and I feel like, it's a really tricky situation, but I think what Judd [Apatow] and I and David Sirus did, I think hopefully it'll get that point across better.
''It's a love letter to pretty much my whole family. My mom, sister and my dad.''
