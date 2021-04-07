Late 90s pop sensations Steps have teamed alongside 'RuPaul's Drag Race' staple Michelle Visage for a sci-fi themed video for their new single 'Heartbreak in This City'.
The video sees all six singers dressed to the nines in latex and turquoise ensembles, surrounded by holograms, city skylines and surveillance equipment as they address a serious case of heartbreak in their city. The end of the video gives us a simple message: The fight for love continues. Take it as a comment on LGBTQ+ rights, or a statement on the division of society in the most trying of times.
The song is taken from the group's forthcoming studio album seventh studio album 'What The Future Holds Pt. 2'; the follow-up to 2020's 'What the Future Holds' and which was originally meant to be released as a deluxe edition. The first album reached number 2 in the UK, with the title track being co-written by Sia and Greg Kurstin.
"We see 'What the Future Holds Pt. 2' as the perfect companion piece to the original album", Claire Richards said in a statement. "The new record is classic Steps but also explores some brand-new sounds."
'What The Future Holds Pt. 2' will be released on September 10th 2021 through BMG.
