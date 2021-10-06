Steps are taking inspiration from Adele for their next album.

The 'Tragedy' hitmakers - made up of Claire Richards, Ian 'H' Watkins, Lisa Scott Lee, Faye Tozer and Lee Latchford-evans - are celebrating their 25th anniversary next year and suggested they could follow the 'Hello' singer's pattern for LP titles if they released a record in 2022.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Claire said: "I can't believe Adele is 30, it's called 30 her album isn't it?"

H suggested: "If we do an album next year we can call it '25', let's steal that idea."

And Claire replied: "I thought we had already!"

Adele, 33, is set to release new track "Easy On Me" on October 15 as fans eagerly await the follow-up to 2015's '25'.

Last week, billboards with “30” were spotted across the globe, and all of Adele's albums have been titled as ages, including 2008's '19', 2011's '21' and '25'.

Meanwhile, Steps also feel a connected with Adele when it comes to their humour and the bond they have with their fans.

Claire explained: "We take Steps very seriously, the work and the quality of music, but we don't take ourselves too seriously.

"When you connect with an audience a lot of the time humour is involved. Adele is one of the biggest stars in the world but very self-deprecating.

"It's important to show your human side."

Earlier this year, Steps teased big plans for their anniversary with a tour and other surprises in store.

Lisa previously said: "There's plenty in the pipeline that's new. Big plans are already in place for that.

"I can't say that much or I'd get in trouble.

"It's nice to keep a bit of mystery, but we like to keep it fun and give back to our fans who have been so loyal over the years."