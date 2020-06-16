Stephen King has an idea for a 'Friday The 13th' story from Jason Voorhees' point of view.

The iconic horror writer admitted he has thought about penning a book from the perspective of the movie franchise's villain to give the series a unique twist.

Taking to social media, he tweeted: ''The best novel idea I never wrote (and probably never will is I JASON, the first-person narrative of Jason Voohees, and his hellish fate:

''Killed over and over again at Camp Crystal Lake. What a hellish, existential fate! (sic)''

The franchise - which includes 12 movies, a TV series, novels and comic books - mainly focuses on Jason, who drowned at Camp Crystal Lake as a young boy and always featured as either the killer or the motivation for them.

Although King, 72, would clearly love to put his ideas to paper, he admitted there are some logistical difficulties to taking on the character.

He added: ''Just thinking about the legal thicket one would have to go through to get permissions makes my head ache.

''And my heart, that too. But gosh, shouldn't someone tell Jason's side of the story?''

Although the project might seem unlikely, the 'Carrie' author has clearly given it some thought.

He even suggested a potential studio for a big screen adaptation of his concept.

He continued: ''Blumhouse could do it as a movie.''

King's tweets come after Elijah Wood admitted he's never actually read any of the legendary writer's famous work.

He recently explained: ''I came to Stephen King's work through cinema. I've never read any of his work and I don't have good reason for it, perhaps because it is so pervasive in film and television.''