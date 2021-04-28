Stephan James and J.K. Simmons have boarded the cast of the sports drama 'National Champions'.
Stephan James and J.K. Simmons are set to star in the sports drama 'National Champions'.
The '21 Bridges' actor will play a star quarterback in the college sports flick as his character ignites a players strike just hours before the biggest game of the year in order to fight for fair compensation, equality and respect for the student-athletes who put their bodies and health on the line for their schools.
Ric Roman Waugh is directing the movie with Basil Iwanyk producing through Thunder Road and his sports-themed banner game1.
STX have obtained world rights for the film and is set to shoot in New Orleans. Jonathan Fuhrmann, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Christian Mercuri, Michael Smith and Adam Mervis are executive producing.
Adam Fogelson, STX chairman, said: "Our experience with Ric on 'Greenland' was nothing short of extraordinary.
"When we had the opportunity to work with him and our friends at Thunder Road and game1 on 'National Champions', we jumped at the chance.
"This is a film that taps into important issues and does it with compelling, authentic and memorable characters. In the best tradition of sports dramas, they will leave audiences rooting for victory and perhaps considering the competitive nature of college sports and athletics in a different way."
Simmons is known for his role in various 'Spider-Man' movie as J. Jonah Jameson and recently hinted that he would be playing the Daily Bugle editor in the upcoming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.
The 66-year-old actor said: "Well yeah, (I'll be back as Jameson) that's the short answer. There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson after a several-year hiatus. He showed up very briefly for those who were wise enough to stay through the credits of 'Far From Home' ... There is one more J.J.J. appearance in the can, and from what I'm hearing there's a plan for yet another.
"So hopefully J.J.J. will continue now and forever."
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...
Race follows the life of athlete Jesse Owens and more specifically his athletic career as...