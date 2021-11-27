Stellan Skarsgard admits the he didn't enjoy "dragging around 40 kilos of extra flesh" in his role as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen in 'Dune'.
Stellan Skarsgard admits that it was a nightmare wearing a fat suit in 'Dune'.
The 70-year-old star features in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen and confessed that he didn't enjoy "dragging around 40 kilos of extra flesh".
Asked about his hopes for the 'Dune' sequel, Stellan told Total Film magazine: "The role was a challenge to create a character that was so physically present, and so physically dominating the screen – that was a creative pleasure.
"Sitting in make-up for eight hours and dragging around 40 kilos of extra flesh is not fun. Or the pipe in your butt, which was where cooling water was going in so that you wouldn't get a stroke.
"But I want to revisit the Baron, even if it's a very uncomfortable journey."
The Swedish actor worked with Steven Spielberg on the 1997 movie 'Amistad' and relished the freedom that the legendary director granted him during the flick.
Stellan recalled: "I really panicked. I felt so bad shooting that film, because it was a machine that was moving on, faster than I could. And everything was pre-decided.
"Spielberg had the entire film in his head. And he said to me, 'All I ask of you is that you know your lines.' And that to me... I like to be free."
The 'Good Will Hunting' star continued: "I would love to work with Steven Spielberg again. I know now what it would be like, and what he wants. It's just like cooking a different dish, really."
Stellan explained that he is reliant on what happens with other cast members on set rather than his own planning during a project.
He said: "I do rely more on what actually happens on the set with the other actors than my own preparation. I totally believe that the irrationalities that happen between people, they transcend anything you could plan."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Skilfully made by Swedish filmmaker Janus Metz (the award-winning Armadillo), this film is essentially a...
John le Carre's novel is adapted with plenty of inventive style into a remarkably personal...
Professor (Perry) Makepiece and his partner Gail are enjoying an evening on in the bar...
The thing that makes this Disney live-action remake so wonderful is the same thing that...
Cinderella is an uncommonly kind young woman, overcome with the loss of her dear father....
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
Following her mother's death, Cinderella was faced with a lonely existence while her beloved father...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
This Norwegian revenge thriller may move at a steady, meandering pace, but it has such...
After receiving the news that his son has tragically died from a heroine overdoes, citizen...
With an approach so saccharine that it makes Eat Pray Love look like an edgy...
Hector (Simon Pegg) is a top psychiatrist who may appear to have everything one needs...
Everyone is familiar with the classic fairy tale of Cinderella. Cinderella lives a mundane life...