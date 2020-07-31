Stella Mccartney has signed an eyewear partnership deal with Thélios.

The 48-year-old designer's eponymous brand and Thélios are both part of the LVMH corporation and they have now joined forces to work on new sustainable eyewear collections, which will launch in 2021.

Stella said: ''Since Day One, we have been committed to creating materials that are the most desirable, with the least impact on the planet - including in the plastic-heavy luxury eyewear category. We introduce to Thélios our bio-tech solutions and sustainable innovation, and are thrilled to have their experts join us in growing Stella McCartney's eco-friendly vision.''

Giovanni Zoppas, chief executive officer at Thélios, added: ''[Stella's] unique vision will also benefit our other maisons that are truly committed to limiting their environmental footprint and using sustainable materials.''

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Stella launched a limited edition clothing line made entirely from leftover materials.

The designer is well-known for her environmentally-conscious clothes, but it's the first time she has put together pieces which are from waste from her previous collections.

There are 90 pieces in total and each item contains a note thanking the buyer for making the choice to buy a sustainable piece of clothing.

Stella said: '''I think in order to have sustainability in fashion, you need to think in advance.

''You need to think about everything in a circular way and in its entirety and at the end of the day a lot of it is about waste, you know, 'Waste not, want not, do unto the planet as you would have them do unto you'.

''We have to stop and consider the waste, it's spiralled out of control.''