Stella Mccartney has launched a ''genderless'' fashion line.

The 48-year-old fashion designer released a range of unisex puffer jackets as part of her sustainable 'Our Stella McCartney Shared' campaign in hopes it will inspire people to express ''individuality, diversity, and positivity in the face of climate change and social revolution''.

In a statement, she said: ''Staying true to [our] commitment to sustainability, jersey t-shirts and sweatshirts are made from 100 percent organic cotton - using up to 70 percent less water than conventional cotton and no toxic chemicals or pesticides.

''Recycled polyester was also used for the capsule collection's parkas, reducing the need for virgin petroleum-based materials.''

The streetwear collection includes a tote bag, shirts, sweaters, trousers, trench coats, featherless and cruelty-free puffer jackets, and structured hiking boots.

It comes after Stella launched a limited edition clothing line made entirely from leftover materials earlier this year.

Stella - the daughter of Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney - is well-known for her environmentally-conscious clothes, but it's the first time she has put together pieces which are from waste from her previous collections.

There are 90 pieces in total and each item contains a note thanking the buyer for making the choice to buy a sustainable piece of clothing.

Stella said: ''I think in order to have sustainability in fashion, you need to think in advance.

''You need to think about everything in a circular way and in its entirety and at the end of the day a lot of it is about waste, you know, 'Waste not, want not, do unto the planet as you would have them do unto you'.

''We have to stop and consider the waste, it's spiralled out of control.''

The recycled line comes after she recently insisted there hasn't been a more important time than now to ''scream and shout'' about sustainability.

She said: ''Challenging and questioning things has been drilled into me since I was a kid.

''Over the years I have sat back, quietly working on my sustainability projects in the background. But now, more than ever, there is an urgency for change. If we have to scream and shout to achieve it, then we need to do that to drive action.''