Fashion designer Stella Mccartney has launched an A-Z manifesto to express her company's values on zero waste ahead of her Spring/Summer 2021 collection.
Stella Mccartney has released a manifesto to shape her label's future.
The 49-year-old fashion designer outlined her company’s values in the declaration to map out the brand’s future ahead of its spring/summer 2021 show.
She said: “During lockdown, I put into words what defines what we love, know and believe about fashion – an A to Z of Stella McCartney. It became a guiding alphabet to hold ourselves accountable for our values, what we do and where we want to go, while always producing the most desirable and sustainable fashion that can be cherished forever. In short, this manifesto reflects who we are, and who we hope to be.”
The A to Z sets out the label's new guidelines and principles and explains that the fashion house is working towards an environmentally-friendly company with zero waste and upcycyling materials.
Each letter has been inspired by a global artist, from her close friends Jeff Koons and William Eggleston to her own mother, Linda McCartney.
She explained: “A for Accountable, C for Conscious, O for Organic, V for Vegan.”
Stella has been able to include the manifest in her upcoming Spring/Summer collection by using Econyl, which is made from recycled plastic bottles to promote zero waste.
She told Vogue: “All of the collection is 100 per cent organic denim and jersey. With regard to content and sourcing, we’re pushing ourselves to do better this season. But OK, yes: it’s summer, so let’s start with Stellawear pieces — they’re swimwear and shapewear all in one. It’s about being able to go into the water and dry off super quickly, and just carry on with your day, wearing it as a body. It’s a brand-new piece of technology, made with Econyl, which is created from recycled plastic bottles and other nylons. Because of the seamless, sculpting engineering of the yarn, there’s zero waste.
“We’ve figured out that by using Econyl, we’ve prevented 10 tonnes of new nylon going into the industry. It’s really exciting when you can start to put figures on what you’re replacing. And because the pieces are multipurpose, it kind of empowers women to use more, buy less.”
