Stella Mccartney has launched a new campaign to raise awareness for breast cancer survivors.

The 49-year-old fashion designer is marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a new campaign named ‘A Letter to My Loved Ones’ in collaboration with photojournalist Lynsey Addario, who shot portraits of a series of women who have gone through or are going through breast cancer, in a bid to tackle the stigma that comes with the disease.

Stella and Lynsey also worked with Alice Aedy - a climate activist, documentary photographer, and filmmaker - to shoot films based on each woman’s hand-written letter to loved ones.

The designer lost her mother, Linda McCartney, to breast cancer in 1998, and has been organising annual campaigns to raise awareness of the disease through her eponymous fashion label since 2014.

In a statement, Stella said: “It pains me every day to have lost one of the most precious humans, my mum Linda, to this horrendous disease. I have such a deep admiration and gratitude for these women - both those who shared their moving stories, and for Lynsey and Alice, who brought these powerful narratives to life.

“Nearly 11,500 Britons die from breast cancer annually and we are advocates for early testing and detection today, to prevent loss and pain for loved ones tomorrow.”

Stella’s fashion brand will also be selling its usual breast cancer awareness 'Whitney Popping’ lingerie set, with proceeds going toward the charities it has long supported through the Stella McCartney Cares Foundation.

And Stella’s collaborations with Adidas, Adidas by Stella McCartney, is also getting involved in the project, with the brand giving away specially created sports post-mastectomy bras for the second year in a row.

This year, the brand said it will be giving away more post-mastectomy bras than last year, when it donated more than 10,000 items through Stella McCartney Cares.