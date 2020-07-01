Stella Mccartney has launched a limited edition clothing line made entirely from leftover materials.

The 48-year-old designer is well-known for her environmentally-conscious clothes, but it's the first time she has put together pieces which are from waste from her previous collections.

There are 90 pieces in total and each item contains a note thanking the buyer for making the choice to buy a sustainable piece of clothing.

Stella said: '''I think in order to have sustainability in fashion, you need to think in advance.

''You need to think about everything in a circular way and in its entirety and at the end of the day a lot of it is about waste, you know, 'Waste not, want not, do unto the planet as you would have them do unto you'.

''We have to stop and consider the waste, it's spiralled out of control.''

Sir Paul McCartney's daughter's new recycled line comes after she recently insisted there hasn't been a more important time than now to ''scream and shout'' about sustainability.

She said: ''Challenging and questioning things has been drilled into me since I was a kid.

''Over the years I have sat back, quietly working on my sustainability projects in the background. But now, more than ever, there is an urgency for change. If we have to scream and shout to achieve it, then we need to do that to drive action.''

Stella thinks the issue of sustainability is ''a conversation that shouldn't be saved for one day or week a year''.

She continued: ''The world is crying out for change.

''The younger generation is telling us that our house is on fire and that we need to respond like we are in a crisis - because we are, in fact, in a crisis.''