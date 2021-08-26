Stella Mccartney says the fashion industry is "killing Mother Nature" due to its practices.

The 49-year-old designer - the daughter of Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney - is leading the way when it comes to making her business more eco-friendly with her label making use of several eco-friendly practices, including using Econyl fabric - which is made from recycled plastic bottles - and sustainable faux furs.

Stella insists there can be no more excuses from her peers and other labels not to make changes in how clothes are manufactured in order to avert a climate crisis.

Speaking to Vogue, she said: "Our house is on fire. As one of the most polluting industries in the world we are at breaking point and it’s never been more critical for us to come together and act. This isn’t just a fashion fad. This is an issue that every industry is facing, but the major issue with our industry is that we have never been policed. There are no regulations, guidelines or restrictions in place that stop brands from working in the way they have always worked and that is ultimately what is killing Mother Nature at an alarming rate."

Stell - who has just released her first-ever range made from Mylo, laboratory grown mushroom leather - wants government to guide the fashion industry and impose rules on sustainability which have to be adhered to.

She added: "In order to make real change we need the government to give us strict timelines and deadlines and we need to be incentivised or else nothing will ever move forward. We need to show the next generation of businesses and business leaders that there’s a benefit to working in a sustainable way.”