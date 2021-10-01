Stella Mccartney has teamed up with the 'Sex Education' cast to raise awareness of breast cancer.

The 50-year-old fashion designer has just launched her eponymous fashion label's seventh Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, a cause close to her heart as she lost her mother, Linda McCartney, to breast cancer in 1998.

Stella - who launched the breast cancer charity Stella McCartney Cares Foundation in 2018 - has a starring role as a sex education teacher,

Ella Allets, channelling her inner Gillian Anderson (sex therapist Jean Milburn), and urges women to regularly check their breasts for any changes or new lumps in a light-hearted skit.

The slogan for the campaign is: “Toilet, Teeth, Tits", AKA, “The Triple T”.

Stars of the acclaimed British comedy-drama television series featured in the campaign include Aimee Lou Wood, Chinenye Ezeudu, Sami Outalbali, Mimi Keene, Chaneil Kular, and Simone Ashley.

Sir Paul McCartney's daughter told Vogue: “This year marks our seventh annual Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, and I am so proud of what we have accomplished.

“My mum Linda remains forever in my heart and motivates me to not rest until we have raised enough funds and awareness to end this horrific disease.”

What's more, the designer brand is also releasing a one-off 'The Triple T' t-shirt, which comes with special heat technology for leaving handprints on the chest area.

The sale of each top will provide a breast cancer patient with a special mastectomy bra.

Sir Paul McCartney's daughter created the organisation to work towards the "prevention, early detection and treatment of breast cancer".

She said upon its launch: "I am so proud and excited to say that I am launching the Stella McCartney Cares Foundation. In so many cultures, there's so much stigma attached to breast cancer and I think through this campaign that I've really found out that the community is so critical and it's so important."