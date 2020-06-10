Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have reconnected with each other after being axed from 'Vanderpump Rules'.

The 31-year-old TV star and Kristen, 37, have both been cut from the reality show following accusations of racism, and even though they've been in touch with each other in recent days, the celebrity duo remain at loggerheads because of Kristen's turbulent relationship with ex-boyfriend Brian Carter.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Stassi and Kristen have touched base about all of the recent news about them coming out.

''But their feud is not exactly over.''

The duo were both fired from the show after their former co-star Faith Stowers accused them of reporting her to the police in 2018 for a crime she didn't commit.

And Faith has now admitted she feels ''vindicated'' by the decision of the Bravo network.

She told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''I feel so vindicated studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and help move the race forward - help with the fight forward.''

Faith also revealed how she discovered the news of Stassi and Kristen's sacking.

She said: ''I was in the middle of prayer and I felt a sense of - I know it sounds corny - I felt a sense of glory.

''I felt God's presence and I'm seeing now [that the news has been revealed] maybe that is what that was. He gave me a sign of optimism meant to be hopeful and showing that all of this was worth it.''

Faith added: ''I was ready to put myself in the line of fire because I don't know what will happen if I don't say anything, but I'm glad I did.''