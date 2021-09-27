Stanley Tucci has been cast as record producer Clive Davis in the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'.
Stanley Tucci has been cast as Clive Davis in the Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'.
The 60-year-old actor has boarded the movie as the Grammy-winning producer, who acted as a mentor to the late music superstar after spotting her talent.
Naomi Ackie will portray Whitney in the film, which is being directed by Kasi Lemmons and is based on Houston's life and music. Ashton Sanders was recently cast in the film as Whitney's former husband Bobby Brown.
Lemmons will helm the movie after taking over behind the camera from Stella Meghie behind the camera earlier this month.
The 'Harriet' filmmaker previously said: "Early in my writing career I developed two projects for Whitney and I had the opportunity to meet her. She was a tremendous, incomparable artist and her story is as awe-inspiring as it is tragic. I feel privileged to be part of bringing her life story and music to the audience."
The movie is set for release in December 2022 and the script has been written by the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' scribe Anthony McCarten with Davis serving as a producer. Pat Houston is also producing the movie on behalf of the singer's estate.
The 89-year-old music industry executive said: "Properly telling the honest, ‘no-holds-barred’ story of Whitney Houston is an exceptional responsibility. Kasi Lemmons not only brings a highly-acclaimed, award-winning track record but possesses a clear understanding of Whitney as the matchless icon who triumphed musically while valiantly struggling with addiction."
Naomi has previously described how it had been an "incredible experience" preparing to play Whitney, who passed away at the age of 48 in 2012.
The 28-year-old star said: "Preparing to play Whitney Houston has been an incredible experience. I’ve learnt so much more about her and myself than I could have imagined. I’m so excited to get on that film set and honour her legacy! With Kasi on board, I know we can create something truly wonderful."
The latest tour and festival announcements for September 24th 2021.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
The Cheshire four-piece unveil a new politically-charged single entitled Show & Tell.
A relaxed, amusing true story about noted Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, this sharply...
With this fifth Transformers movie, it seems clear that Michael Bay is still trying to...
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
With the few remaining Autobots in hiding, the world is a dark place. Galvatron is...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
This film demonstrates that you don't need guns to make an exciting thriller. Based on...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
Michael Rezendes is a dedicted reporter for the Boston Globe and part of their Spotlight...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...