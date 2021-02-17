Stanley Tucci relished acting opposite Colin Firth in the drama flick 'Supernova'.
Stanley Tucci relished starring with Colin Firth in 'Supernova'.
The pair star in Harry Macqueen's drama movie as Sam and Tusker, a couple who travel across England to meet with family and friends as Tusker is suffering from dementia, and Stanley enjoyed sharing screen time with Colin.
He said: "I love him. We've been friends for over 20 years. He's an incredibly good person and a great friend. He's a great father, and he's just one of the best actors ever.
"And we have the best time together. We don't seem to get bored of each other, which doesn't really make any sense because we're not very interesting."
Stanley, 60, plays Tusker in the movie with Colin starring as Sam but the pair were originally meant to play the opposite roles.
Tucci told the website Collider: "I think that we did it the way we were supposed to do it. But yeah, Harry offered me the role of Sam and that was the way we went into it. Colin was gonna play Tusker and then I kept reading it and thinking, 'Something's wrong. I wonder if we (switch).'
"And then Colin comes to me one day, he goes, 'We should switch roles.' And I said, 'Yeah, I've been thinking the same thing.'"
'The Devil Wears Prada' star continued: "So we went to Harry and, poor Harry. It was just like, 'Oh god, why did I get stuck with these two?' And then he said, 'Alright, well, let's read it. Let's pick some scenes and we'll read them one way, we'll read them the other way.'
"And we did and it was pretty evident that that was the way it was supposed to be."
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
A relaxed, amusing true story about noted Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, this sharply...
With this fifth Transformers movie, it seems clear that Michael Bay is still trying to...
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
With the few remaining Autobots in hiding, the world is a dark place. Galvatron is...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
This film demonstrates that you don't need guns to make an exciting thriller. Based on...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
Michael Rezendes is a dedicted reporter for the Boston Globe and part of their Spotlight...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...