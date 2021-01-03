Stanley Tucci thinks it is “ absolutely crucial” for his and Colin Firth’s movie ‘Supernova’ to be mentioned in conversation about potential awards contenders in order to attract interest.
Stanley Tucci thinks awards success is “absolutely crucial” for ‘Supernova’.
The 60-year-old actor stars opposite his friend Colin Firth in the film – in which the pair play lovers on a road trip trying to come to terms with Stanley’s character’s dementia diagnosis – and he admitted the exposure that awards season brings to nominated projects is vital for the movie.
Asked how important awards chatter is, he said: “It's absolutely crucial for a film like this. It really, really helps.
"Colin and I have talked about this for a while now. There aren't going to be a lot of movies made like this any more. They're really hard to make.
"They're hard to get the money for.
"And now, particularly with what's happening with Covid and people not able to go to cinemas, it's really really hard.
“And the more awards they garner, the more nominations they garner, the more people want to see them. It's just the way it works."
And Colin agreed that smaller movies that attract attention, and in turn viewers, are the ones that have been feted in some form.
He added in an interview with Total Film magazine: "Yeah, you notice every year that, rightly or wrongly, the small films that do make it into the conversation tend to me nominated films or films that have been garlanded at a festival or something.
"It'd be nice if there were many other ways for films to be talked about, but it is something.
"The awards, whatever anyone thinks about them, they do help small films to punch above their weight."
When a Christmas tradition becomes a political protest.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
From Fiona Apple to Laura Marling, women have come out on top this year.
A relaxed, amusing true story about noted Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, this sharply...
With this fifth Transformers movie, it seems clear that Michael Bay is still trying to...
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
With the few remaining Autobots in hiding, the world is a dark place. Galvatron is...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
This film demonstrates that you don't need guns to make an exciting thriller. Based on...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
Michael Rezendes is a dedicted reporter for the Boston Globe and part of their Spotlight...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...