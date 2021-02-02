Stanley Tucci revealed that he loved working with "spontaneous" Michael Bay on two 'Transformers' movies.
The 60-year-old actor has collaborated with the director on two 'Transformers' movies and revealed that he enjoyed the prospect of not knowing what each day on set would involve with the filmmaker.
Stanley explained: "The pro is you get a pay cheque. You get a real pay cheque, and that's exciting. That's always exciting. The pro is also you get to go to lots of different locations where you'd probably never go in your life – like Chicago. I'm kidding.
"Steve Buscemi who worked with Michael a couple of times described it in the best way; he goes, 'It's like making and independent film with a lot of money', and that is true.
"What I really like about Michael is that he loves actors and he's very, very spontaneous. You can walk onto the set and you might have no idea what you're gonna do that day. For some people that's fine, for some people it freaks them out. I actually had a really great time working with him. He's super smart.
"The hard part is sometimes when it comes to the stunts. Because there isn't a lot of preparation, it can be a bit dangerous."
Stanley also has experience as a director having helmed flicks such as 'Big Night' and 'Joe Gould's Secret' and confessed that he had no regrets turning down the chance to helm a major Hollywood film.
Speaking to website Collider, he said: "There was one Hollywood movie that I was asked to do and I said, 'I just don't think I know how to do that.' And I won't tell you what it was.
"I was asked by the star of the movie to do it. And then the movie ended up being very successful and somebody said to me, 'See! It was so successful. Why didn't you direct it?'
"I said, 'It was so good and successful because I didn't direct it! That's why!'"
