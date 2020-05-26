Stacey Solomon would have 1,000 children if they were all like her son Rex.

The 30-year-old singer and her partner Joe Swash celebrated their boy Rex's first birthday on Saturday (23.05.20), and Stacey - who has two kids, Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, from a previous relationship - would love to extend her brood with Joe, who has son Harry, 12, but admitted she doesn't know ''what's going to happen in the future''.

When asked in an Instagram Q&A if she would like more children, she said: ''Oh my gosh, if they were all like him, I'd have a thousand.

''I don't know, you just never know what's going to happen in the future but maybe. We'd love to.''

And in response to the question, she wrote: ''100% the most asked question & this will have to be the last for now because he's awake.

''Yes we would love to but what will be will be. (sic)''

Stacey took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to praise Rex as he turned one, describing him as a ''beaming ray of sunshine'' in her and Joe's lives.

She wrote: ''One whole year of our little pickle.

''How has the time passed by so quickly? How did you get so big all of a sudden? And how did we get so lucky to be blessed with your soul?

Pickle you will never know how much happiness you bring to us & so many and how loved you are.

''You really are a beaming ray of sunshine in our lives and It feels like you've always been here. Thank you for this wonderful year.

''For bringing so much joy into our lives. For making us smile EVERY day no matter what is happening in the world.

''We love you so much with all of our hearts and souls. Rex Toby Francis Swash, our love, our light, our pickle.''

Stacey's comments come after Joe admitted the pair have ''really lucked out'' with their four kids, and would be up for adding to their brood.

He said: ''Yes, we would love to have another baby. We have really lucked out, we've got four amazing kids and if we have the chance I think we would love another one day.''