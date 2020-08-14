Stacey Solomon wants to foster children with Joe Swash.

The 30-year-old presenter and former 'EastEnders' actor Joe, 38, have 15-month-old son Rex together, while Stacey has sons Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, from previous relationships, and Joe has 13-year-old son Harry with his former fiancée Emma Sophocleous and the couple hope to foster children when their biological kids grow up.

Speaking on 'Loose Women', Stacey gushed about Joe's mother, who is a ''brilliant'' foster parent and added: ''We've both have had the discussion about when our children go off and leave the home that that is something that we would absolutely look into.

''You have to look into your own circumstances and what can you offer.''

However, Stacey recently admitted that she is keen for more biological children, during a panel discussion on 'Loose Women' about which gender should be responsible for contraception.

Stacey said: ''I always expect the man to provide the birth control I don't know if that is a generational thing.

''If I was to meet someone, which I don't do these days, I would expect they would bring a condom with them I wouldn't bring it myself. I would not be automatically on the pill.''

When Stacey was asked whether Joe has ever considered having a vasectomy to ensure they can't have any more children, she added: ''It's not a conversation I've had with Joe because neither of us know if we have finished extending our family or not.

''But in a few years we would definitely have that conversation if we decided we didn't want more children. Though I don't think either of us would expect that, or for me to have my tubes tied.

''We would have to look at our other options ...

''I personally would argue my case for not going on the contraceptive pill for a long time because that is not something I want to do ... The only thing left would be a coil with no hormones.''