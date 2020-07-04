Stacey Solomon is taking time off social media to spend time with her family.

The 'Loose Women' star - who has Rex, 13 months, with partner Joe Swash and Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, with a former partner - decided on Saturday (04.07.20) to switch off her phone to be with her kids.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared: ''It's Saturday so it's my phone in a drawer day ... I'm going to spend the day playing with these two and breathing in every second. Rex looks like such a big boy today and it's reminding me of how quickly the time goes and I don't want it to go by and miss a thing.''

Earlier this week, Stacey quit social media after being abused by trolls.

The 30-year-old TV star announced on an Instagram Story: ''Having a strange morning this morning. Some days I just wake up on the wrong side of my brain. I always do my best to ignore nastiness because deep down I feel sorry for people who want to hurt others to try to bring them down. I feel awful for how sad they must be deep down. But some days it's not so easy to ignore and the nastiness gets in. All part of being human I suppose ... Will be saying to myself on repeat today ... we rise by lifting others & dulling someone else's sparkle will NEVER brighten their own. The truth of what's on the inside will always show on the outside. (sic)''

Singer and television presenter Stacey also announced she was quitting social media back in May, when she cited ''personal reasons'' for her decision.

She said at the time: ''I'm going to come off social media today for personal reasons. I really hope you're all ok. I love you all. Look after yourselves. (sic)''