Stacey Solomon has quit social media after being abused by trolls.

The 30-year-old TV star has announced she's taking a break from social media due to the cruel messages she's received online.

Stacey said on Instagram Story: ''Having a strange morning this morning. Some days I just wake up on the wrong side of my brain.

''I always do my best to ignore nastiness because deep down I feel sorry for people who want to hurt others to try to bring them down.

''I feel awful for how sad they must be deep down. But some days it's not so easy to ignore and the nastiness gets in. All part of being human I suppose.''

Stacey - who has Zachary, 12, Leighton, eight, and Rex, 13 months - added: ''Anyways I'm going to put my phone in the drawer again today and shake it off.''

The 'Loose Women' star ended her latest post with an inspirational quote.

She said: ''Will be saying to myself on repeat today... we rise by lifting others & dulling someone else's sparkle will NEVER brighten their own.

''The truth of what's on the inside will always show on the outside. (sic)''

Stacey also announced she was quitting social media back in May, when she cited ''personal reasons'' for her decision.

She said at the time: ''I'm going to come off social media today for personal reasons. I really hope you're all ok. I love you all. Look after yourselves. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Stacey previously confessed she used to think about death for six hours every day.

The singer revealed there was a time when she was ''so fearful of death'' that it would consume all of her thoughts.

She explained: ''At my worst, I was so fearful of death I'd think about it for six hours a day. I remember being scared of dying at a very young age, maybe even five or six.

''I had no traumatic childhood experiences. There's not a point in my childhood where my mortality was questioned, but the fear was always there.''