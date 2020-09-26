Stacey Solomon feels ''lucky'' to have ''found'' Joe Swash.

The 30-year-old television personality has been dating Joe - with whom she has 18-month-old son Rex - since 2015, and has praised the actor for ''supporting'' her throughout everything, as she says she doesn't know what she'd do without him.

Posting a picture of herself cuddled up with Joe on Instagram, she wrote: ''There's no where else I'd rather be than laying on the floor, next to the fire by a pile of pumpkins with you

''I honestly don't know what I'd do without you bubs. No matter what happens you're always there, behind me supporting me, my Fejka addiction and even welcoming Norm into our home knowing he's going to eventually find a wife and start a family of his own from your wardrobe

''But most importantly you crack me up. You make me laugh every day (mostly with you) All jokes aside I'm so lucky I found you. It took a while but it was worth it. I love you to the moon and stars and back again. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Joe - who has 13-year-old son Harry from a previous relationship - recently said he and Stacey have been ''tempted'' to have another baby, as they want to try for a baby girl.

The couple currently have four boys between them, as Stacey also has sons Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, from former relationships.

When asked if they're considering trying for a baby girl, Joe said: ''I think that would be the biggest temptation for Stacey and I. Not that having another boy would be bad, because we just love kids and love to add to our family. But if we do, it would have to be just one more time, otherwise we'll be like 'The Brady Bunch' with kids coming out of our ears!''

And Joe also gushed over his girlfriend, whom he claims is his ''perfect woman''.

He explained: ''I love her to pieces and she loves me. We find each other hilarious, but also ultra annoying at times. We adore each other, we've got a lovely relationship and she is so sexy. She is beautiful. She ticks all my boxes. I'm a very lucky man. Years ago, before I met Stacey, I did 'Dinner Date', and they asked me who my perfect woman would've been. And someone sent me a clip of it lately and she ticked every box I mentioned. So I can tell the younger me back then not to worry.''