Stacey Solomon has reassured fans that she has not split from Joe Swash.

The 30-year-old 'Loose Women' star and the 38-year-old actor and presenter have son Rex together but fans feared they had broken up after she revealed she was taking a break from social media for ''personal reason''.

However, Stacey took to Instagram Stories on Thursday (07.05.20) to post a picture of her and Joe's hands entwined and clarify that they are fine.

She wrote: ''Personal reasons' isn't code for divorce (we aren't married you know what I mean) it just means some things are happening in our live personally at the moment.

''And some things aren't mine to share.

''We love you all & hope you're all OK. These are really strange, scary and emotional times and it's not easy for anyone.''

Meanwhile, Stacey recently admitted she is ''really struggling'' amidst the coronavirus pandemic lockdown and has only been out twice in nearly six weeks since the lockdown came in.

She shared: ''I'm off to do our food shop while Joe holds down the fort here. I don't know why but I've really struggled to leave the house and do shop runs and stuff. I've only done it twice since this all began. I get really comfortable at home in my 'safe place' and then feel really anxious to leave. But every time I do I realise how important it is to get out (if you can) and do something that you normally sued to do and enjoy. So I'm going to do it today. Thinking of those who can't leave their homes.''

The star also confessed she is ''on the brink of tears all the time''.

Stacey said: ''Joe's gone to get baby milk because we ran out and I am going to have to do something because I just feel on the brink of tears all the time.''

And writing alongside the clip - in which she burst out laughing at the end - she wrote: ''I don't know why I'm laughing. It's got to be hormones or the moon. Do you ever have one of those days where you feel like you're welling up all the time for NO REASON what so ever?

''And then you feel terrible for feeling teary when there are so many people in the world in such awful circumstances I have no reason to be teary what so ever. (sic)''