Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are ''tempted'' to have another baby.

The 30-year-old singer and her partner Joe have 17-month-old son Rex together, and Joe - who is also father to 13-year-old son Harry from a previous relationship - has now said the couple could be set to have one more baby, as they'd love to try for a daughter.

When asked if they're considering trying for a baby girl, Joe said: ''I think that would be the biggest temptation for Stacey and I. Not that having another boy would be bad, because we just love kids and love to add to our family. But if we do, it would have to be just one more time, otherwise we'll be like 'The Brady Bunch' with kids coming out of our ears!''

Joe and Stacey - who also has sons Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, from former relationships - have been spending more time together amid the coronavirus pandemic, and whilst they ''banged heads'' to begin with, they're now closer than ever.

The 38-year-old presenter and actor added: ''We're not used to living under each other's feet for so long, every single day. For the first couple of weeks, we banged heads a little bit but then you find your groove. We've got kids to feed and educate while they're not at school. We struggled like anyone else. We have our moments. We argue about stupid little things, but we love each other dearly. The only reason we argue when we do it's because we care so much.''

And Joe also gushed over his girlfriend, whom he claims is his ''perfect woman''.

Speaking to OK! magazine, he said: ''I love her to pieces and she loves me. We find each other hilarious, but also ultra annoying at times. We adore each other, we've got a lovely relationship and she is so sexy. She is beautiful. She ticks all my boxes. I'm a very lucky man. Years ago, before I met Stacey, I did 'Dinner Date', and they asked me who my perfect woman would've been. And someone sent me a clip of it lately and she ticked every box I mentioned. So I can tell the younger me back then not to worry.''