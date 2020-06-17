Stacey Dash has filed for divorce.

The 'Clueless' actress announced last month that she had split from Jeffrey Marty, but documents filed in Pasco County, Florida, on Monday (15.06.20) listed their date of separation as 1 October, 2019.

According to TMZ, Stacey wrote in the documents that there is no jointly owned personal property to be divided between herself and her fourth husband and that she brings in $2,500 per month.

The 53-year-old actress - who married Jeffrey just 10 days after they met in April 2018 - confirmed the separation on her Instagram account last month in a message where she also wished ''the best'' for her estranged husband's future.

She wrote: ''My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage,.

''After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish him nothing but the best. Thank you everyone for your support and respecting our privacy during this difficult time.''

Last year, Stacey was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident with her husband.

According to legal documents, the pair had ''become involved in a verbal argument'' and the actress lashed out.

A complaint affidavit stated: ''The defendant pushed the victim and slapped him in the face. The victim sustained red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed. The defendant was taken into custody for domestic battery.''

Stacey - who has also previously been married to Brian Lovell, James Maby and Emmanuel Xuereb - pleaded not guilty to the charge against her and the case was later closed, much to Jeffrey's relief.

He tweeted at the time: ''Today, the State Attorney made the right call by declining to file charges against my wife, @staceydash.

''She was arrested over my objection at the time, but due to the pending investigation, I waited to comment until now.

''We both look forward to getting this behind us.(sic)''