'Daddy's Home' in mid May but in the interim Annie Clarke, aka St. Vincent, has treated us to another new single, 'The Melting Of The Sun'. St. Vincent's second single in a month follows the lead track from her 'Daddy's Home' album, 'Pay Your Way In Pain'.
The latest song from St. Vincent has lyrical references to a range of female stars, both dead and alive, including Jane Mansfield, Joni Mitchell, Marilyn Monroe, Tori Amos and Nina Simone. The track highlights the mistreatment and misrepresentation of the aforementioned actors and singers and also gives rise to some wonderfully worked rhyming couplets, including, "Saint Joni ain't no phony", "Brave Tori told her story", "My Marilyn shot her heroin" and the pick of them all, "Proud Nina got subpoenaed."
Talking about the song in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Annie said, "People were trying to quiet [women in the entertainment industry] when they were saying something that was righteous or true or hard to hear. [It's] a love letter to strong, brilliant female artists. Each of them survived in an environment that was in a lot of ways hostile to them."
The new video to accompany the song starts with a frame as if to indicate it's just come back from being processed and also contains a reference to Warhol Superstar and transgender icon Candy Darling. It reads, "Candy's Music Video Archives, St Vincent Melting Of The Sun, rip from 'Daddy's Home' betamax deluxe release RT: 4:17 restored in stereo." The retro imagery continues through into the video itself as a cartoon version of Annie drives her convertible down palm lined roads with her hair, and her scarf, blowing in the wind.
The largely animated film continues with St. Vincent making appearances via manipulated images, singing through the melting sun as backing vocals play out beside her. The visual representation of each of the iconic women mentioned in the songs is captured superbly well in a film that has been co-directed by St. Vincent and Bill Benz.
'Daddy's Home', St. Vincent's sixth full length studio album, and follow up to 2017's ‘Masseduction’, is due to be released via Vista Recordings on May 14th.
