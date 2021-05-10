Artist:
Song title: Down
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Pop

St. Vincent drops yet another video ahead of the release of her highly anticipated sixth studio album 'Daddy's Home', this time for track number eight: 'Down'.

The video is a retro affair which sees Annie Clark decked out in vintage attire. She's a spy, eavesdropping on and recording conversations (on cassette, obviously), breaking into hotel rooms and bugging her targets. It's a fun video for a fun, groove-laden track.

'Daddy's Home' has been produced by Annie Clark herself alongside Jack Antonoff, much like her 2017 album 'Masseducation'. It's inspired by her father's release from prison back in 2019, following a nine-year stint behind bars for what was essentially corporate fraud. It is also heavily influenced by the New York City music scene of the 1970s, which also lends itself to the imagery of Clark's videos and album cover.

Previous singles include the funk-laden lead track 'Pay Your Way in Pain' and the feminist anthem 'The Melting of the Sun'. Early reviews have seen the album receive acclaim for its groovy, retro sound and conceptual execution - which, frankly, can only be expected from a St. Vincent record.

'Daddy's Home' is set to be released on May 14th 2021 through Loma Vista Recordings.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

St. Vincent - Down Video

St. Vincent - The Melting Of...

St. Vincent - The Melting of...

St. Vincent - Pay Your Way...

St. Vincent - New York Video

St. Vincent - Digital Witness (Amex...

St. Vincent, Jesus Saves, I Spend...