In her latest video St. Vincent takes to the back of a flatbed truck to perform the title track of her new album, 'Daddy's Home'. Annie Clark enlists the help of the 'Municipal Transit Authority' to close the roads between noon and 8pm as she gives herself a one woman parade in honour of 'Daddy's Home'.
The streets are not exactly littered with adoring fans as St. Vincent stands alone on the back of the vintage truck as it makes it's way slowly around the designated parade route. Notices along the way advise the public that they "should find an alternative route" as Clark and her driver navigate the 1.7 mile loop. Aside from some aging cheerleaders that take the prompt to "dance now" from the antique TV console plugged in on the sidewalk there is very little else for St. Vincent to get distracted by (Other than the flasher exposing himself and a man reading the Sunday Comics). It's all a bit surreal and very David Lynch like. Even the tabloid headlines that roll into view only add to the weirdly wonderful visual interpretation by director Bill Benz ('The Nowhere Inn' - co-written by Annie Clark and Carrie Brownstein).
'The Downtown Gazette' final edition announces "Daddy Home - Singer alleges daddy's home from back of track" on the same front page that reads "Supreme Court To Argue on Failure to Release 64 Nixon Tapes Today". The combination of Clark and Benz working together again is clearly good for both of them as they have a mutual understanding of each other's work.
The film that she and Benz have made together, 'The Nowhere Inn', is described by Clark as "A rock doc gone awry becomes a meditation on persona, friendship & fame in the hilarious & truly unclassifiable #TheNowhereInn written by & starring St. Vincent & Carrie Brownstein. See it in theaters & on demand Sept. 17th in North America!"
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
Before it plays host to some iconic artists and acts, including Billy Ocean, The Specials, The Kaiser Chiefs and James (Among many others) Dreamland...