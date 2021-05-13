St. Vincent has confessed she would "probably be dead" without music.
St. Vincent would "probably be dead" without music.
The 'Pay Your Way In Pain' hitmaker feels "grateful" that songwriting comes so easily to her, as she admits she's "very lucky" that she gets to make music for living.
She said: "Still I feel grateful that it comes to me ... I'd probably be dead [without it]. Dead literally or dead inside ... I'm sure I would have had more fortitude and figured something out. But let me just say I'm very glad. I'm very lucky that I get to play music for a living."
St. Vincent likes to record music into the voice note section of her phone and thinks over three quarters of them are usable material for her future albums.
Speaking about her process for making music, she added: "But the longer I do this, the less I feel as though I have any sort of control or ownership of music and its origin ... which is the most supernatural thing you'll ever hear me say ... I would say about 75 per cent of [the voice notes] are usable in some way, and then about 25 per cent of them are a fragment. Sometimes when you listen back, you're not sure where the beat is supposed to be - but that can be kind of cool."
The 38-year-old singer has been "obsessed" with music since she was young.
She told BBC Music: "I realised I was obsessed with music when I was really young. It did something to me - and for me - that nothing else in the world did. I knew I wanted to be in it, a part of it, by the time I was nine or 10. It's funny now, when I look at other 10-year-olds, I think, 'Oh wow, they might know exactly what they want.' Isn't that wild? In one way, it makes perfect sense to me in my own narrative, and then I see it from the outside, how young a 10-year-old is, I'm like, 'Whoa.'"
Asleep In The Back is less claustrophobic than some of Elbow's other material, it doesn't envelope you and wrap you up, there is still wriggle room...
Put down the weight-loss smoothie and indulge in some carbs.
We all need to listen to Billie right now.
As 'normal life' seems to be a few steps closer, as the first experimental music events take place, and as everyone gears up for a summer of...
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
The Weeknd, DaBaby, Pop Smoke and Gabby Barrett land multiple nominations.
As a new, vital, immediate and pivotal era in music was just about to break, AC/DC signed a record deal that would see them launch their incredible...
A birth certificate blunder of epic proportions.