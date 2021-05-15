St Vincent believes work and luck are the keys to success and acknowledged that many talented people don't make it in the music industry.
St Vincent says "work and luck" are the keys to success.
The 38-year-old singer/songwriter acknowledged that many talented people don't succeed in the music industry and says all successes come with a measure of luck.
When asked by the Financial Times newspaper, "Ambition or talent: which matters more to success?", she replied: "Work and luck are the two things. The world is filled with really talented people for whom it doesn’t work out. It’s not a meritocracy."
St Vincent - whose real name is Annie Clark - also revealed her music mentors were her aunt and uncle.
She said: "In my early days, my aunt and uncle [jazz duo] Tuck & Patti. They knew I was obsessed with music, so they took me on tour with them, taught me the ropes of the road, and, philosophically, a lot of the things about work ethic that I carry with me today. I work really hard, but still never as hard as when I was on tour with Tuck & Patti."
St Vincent recently released new album 'Daddy's Home' and said if her 20-year-old self could see where she is in her life now, she'd be shocked.
She said: "She’d be relieved she wasn’t dead. I can’t think what I was like at 20, just that I was green, nor what my 20-year-old self would think of me now."
Asleep In The Back is less claustrophobic than some of Elbow's other material, it doesn't envelope you and wrap you up, there is still wriggle room...
Put down the weight-loss smoothie and indulge in some carbs.
We all need to listen to Billie right now.
As 'normal life' seems to be a few steps closer, as the first experimental music events take place, and as everyone gears up for a summer of...
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
The Weeknd, DaBaby, Pop Smoke and Gabby Barrett land multiple nominations.
As a new, vital, immediate and pivotal era in music was just about to break, AC/DC signed a record deal that would see them launch their incredible...
A birth certificate blunder of epic proportions.