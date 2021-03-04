St. Vincent has confirmed her new album, ‘Daddy’s Home’, will be released on May 14.

The 38-year-old singer – whose real name is Annie Clark – will release her sixth studio album in just over two months’ time, as it was confirmed on Thursday (04.03.21) that ‘Daddy’s Home’ will hit shelves on May 14.

In a statement about the record, St. Vincent said: "’Daddy's Home’ collects stories of being down and out in downtown NYC. Last night's heels on the morning train. Glamour that's been up for three days straight.”

St. Vincent began writing the album in 2019 after her father was released from prison following his arrest in 2010, and ‘Daddy’s Home’ is heavily inspired by the vinyls her dad used to listen to when she was a child.

‘Daddy’s Home’ was produced by Annie Clark and Jack Antonoff, recorded by Laura Sisk, mixed by Cian Riordan, and mastered by Chris Gehringer.

The music was performed by Annie, Jack, Cian, Thomas, Evan Smith, Sam KS, Greg Leisz, Daniel Hart, Michael Leonhard, Lynne Fiddmont and Kenya Hathaway.

Alongside the album announcement St. Vincent also released her first single from the new record, ‘Pay Your Way In Pain’, the music video for which was also released on Thursday.

Daddy’s Home is out May 14 on Loma Vista Recordings, and can be pre-saved on streaming services now, as well as pre-ordered on CD, Vinyl, Deluxe Vinyl, and Cassette.

The ‘Daddy’s Home’ track list is as follows:

1. ‘Pay Your Way In Pain’

2. ‘Down and Out Downtown’

3. ‘Daddy’s Home’

4. ‘Live In the Dream’

5. ‘The Melting of the Sun’

6. ‘The Laughing Man’

7. ‘Down’

8. ‘Somebody Like Me’

9. ‘My Baby Wants A Baby’

10. ‘… At The Holiday Party’

11. ‘Candy Darling’