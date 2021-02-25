St. Vincent's new album, 'Daddy's Home', has been teased via a poster.

The 38-year-old singer – whose real name is Annie Clark – is set to release her new record on May 14 viva Loma Vista, according to an official billboard which has been spotted.

It reads: “Warm Wurlitzers and wit, glistening guitars and grit, with sleaze and style for days. Taking you from uptown to downtown with the artist who makes you expect the unexpected."

The 'Digital Witness' star has kept tight-lipped about the posters that have circulated online, but she tweeted on Wednesday (24.02.21): "Nothing to see here."

The music star has been working on the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Masseducation’ for a while and recently shared what fans can expect.

She said in December: “It’s locked and loaded. And I’m American so I will only use gun metaphors.

“It marks a tectonic shift. I felt I had gone as far as I could possibly go with angularity.

“I was interested in going back to the music I’ve listened to more than any other – Stevie Wonder records from the early 70s, Sly and the Family Stone.

“I studied at the feet of those masters.”

The musician also admitted that while she's looking forward to returning to live performance, she thinks her shows will be more scaled back than her last tour.

She added: “My last tour was a whole bunch of production and high-concept video and razzle-dazzle and I can’t go any further with that.

“I’m going to come down and just play.

“I don’t think high-gloss sheen is going to be that resonant with people because it will feel very much ‘let them eat cake.’"