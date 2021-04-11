St. Vincent has insisted no one has lived a "flawless life" as she slammed cancel culture after using her father's imprisonment as the inspiration behind her new album, 'Daddy’s Home'.
St. Vincent says no one has lived a "flawless life".
The 'Daddy’s Home' hitmaker - whose father's imprisonment was the inspiration behind her new album - has slammed cancel culture, insisting that everyone has experienced some sort of struggle and flaw throughout their lives and that no one is perfect.
She explained: "I don’t know who among us has lived a flawless life. Find me the person who has lived a flawless life, or a life without struggle. I don’t think that’s possible."
St. Vincent grew up in Dallas, Texas and has described the religion there as "the predominant mythology of the place", admitting she felt "anger toward the particular brand of it that was ambient".
She added: "When I see that in our modern world – our modern social media – I’m like, 'Urgh, I’ve seen this before.' This smells funny to me. We’re in a strange time where there's a lot of new information and we need to be able to integrate it in a way that causes less human suffering, [rather] than more."
And St. Vincent wanted to discuss some of these new topics through her music.
She told NME magazine: "I wanted to tell stories of flawed people doing their best to survive, and write about the human condition with humour, compassion, and a lack of judgement.
"Nobody’s perfect and people make mistakes and people can transform and people can change. If we don’t think that’s possible, then I don’t know what we’re doing."
St. Vincent's father was freed from jail in 2019 after serving nine years for his part in a $43million "pump-and-dump" stock manipulation scheme.
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...