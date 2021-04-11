St. Vincent says no one has lived a "flawless life".

The 'Daddy’s Home' hitmaker - whose father's imprisonment was the inspiration behind her new album - has slammed cancel culture, insisting that everyone has experienced some sort of struggle and flaw throughout their lives and that no one is perfect.

She explained: "I don’t know who among us has lived a flawless life. Find me the person who has lived a flawless life, or a life without struggle. I don’t think that’s possible."

St. Vincent grew up in Dallas, Texas and has described the religion there as "the predominant mythology of the place", admitting she felt "anger toward the particular brand of it that was ambient".

She added: "When I see that in our modern world – our modern social media – I’m like, 'Urgh, I’ve seen this before.' This smells funny to me. We’re in a strange time where there's a lot of new information and we need to be able to integrate it in a way that causes less human suffering, [rather] than more."

And St. Vincent wanted to discuss some of these new topics through her music.

She told NME magazine: "I wanted to tell stories of flawed people doing their best to survive, and write about the human condition with humour, compassion, and a lack of judgement.

"Nobody’s perfect and people make mistakes and people can transform and people can change. If we don’t think that’s possible, then I don’t know what we’re doing."

St. Vincent's father was freed from jail in 2019 after serving nine years for his part in a $43million "pump-and-dump" stock manipulation scheme.