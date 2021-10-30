St. Vincent doesn't think about her fame.

The 'Los Ageless' hitmaker - whose real name is Annie Clark - insisted she is more "under the radar" than actors or mainstream pop stars so she tries not to worry too much about being in the public eye.

She said: “I don’t walk around thinking I’m famous. Musicians are a little bit more under the radar; the click economy is more interested in actors or genuine pop stars.”

The 39-year-old singer believes all struggling musicians need to have a sense of humour about the "absurdity" of the situations they can find themselves in.

She told the i newspaper: “You’re in the s***, you’re suffering all kinds of hilarious indignity in pursuit of a goal that you believe in wholeheartedly, yet you have no reason to believe in.

"It’s funny when you’ve driven 12 hours to play for people and you get booted off the gig because there’s a 'Friends' trivia night. You can choose to be obsessed with your own indignity in a negative way, or just laugh at the absurdity.”

And St. Vincent admitted her humour has found her way into her music, but people often don't realise.

She said: "[I do] a lot of things just to make me laugh. My stage costumes for the 'Masseduction' era were ridiculous and the 'Daddy’s Home' title makes me cringe. It’s funny to me on so many levels...

“I think it’s possible that people think I take myself more seriously than I do.”

The 'Digital Witness' hitmaker is known for her use of persona, with her 2014 self-titled record depicting her as a "near-future cult leader" and portraying a "housewife on pills" for 2011's 'Strange Mercy' and though she likes to do that to express herself, she is unsure why she is "compelled" to adopt alter egos.

She said: “I try to make worlds for myself to live in and for other people to live in. I don’t know why I’m compelled to do that, but I am.

You don’t have to get at the truth by being what people refer to as confessional. You can obfuscate. Confessional is a style, it’s not the substance.”