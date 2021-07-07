St. Vincent is set to play the UK, Ireland and Europe in the summer of 2022.
St. Vincent has announced the 'Daddy's Home Tour'.
The 38-year-old singer/songwriter will play a string of dates in the UK, Ireland and Europe in support of her acclaimed sixth studio album of the same name in June 2022.
The jaunt includes the musician's biggest UK headline show to date at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo in London on June 29.
The 'Digital Witness' singer - whose real name is Annie Clark - will also play Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival and Lisbon’s NOS Alive Festival.
St. Vincent will be joined for the first time by her Down And Out Downtown Band.
Tickets go on sale at 10am on July 9 at www.ilovestvincent.com/pages/tour.
Meanwhile, the star recently insisted "work and luck" are the keys to success.
Annie acknowledged that many talented people don't succeed in the music industry but all successes come with a measure of luck.
When asked: "Ambition or talent: which matters more to success?", she replied: "Work and luck are the two things. The world is filled with really talented people for whom it doesn’t work out. It’s not a meritocracy."
St Vincent also revealed her music mentors were her aunt and uncle.
She said: "In my early days, my aunt and uncle [jazz duo] Tuck & Patti. They knew I was obsessed with music, so they took me on tour with them, taught me the ropes of the road, and, philosophically, a lot of the things about work ethic that I carry with me today. I work really hard, but still never as hard as when I was on tour with Tuck & Patti."
And if her 20-year-old self could see where she is in her life now, she'd be shocked.
She added: "She’d be relieved she wasn’t dead. I can’t think what I was like at 20, just that I was green, nor what my 20-year-old self would think of me now."
St. Vincent's June 2022 tour dates are:
June 14, LJubijana, Slovenia, Center urbane culture Kino Siska
June 16, Prague, Czech Republic, Lucerna Music Bar
June 17, Warsaw, Poland, Stodola
June 19, Berlin, Germany, Tempodrom
June 21, Koln, Germany, Kantine
June 26, Dublin, Ireland, Fairview Park
Jue 28, Edinburgh, UK, Usher Hall
June 29, London, UK, Eventim Apollo
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.