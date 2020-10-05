Squeeze are set to play the first live music event at The O2 arena in more than eight months.



The 'Up the Junction' rockers will perform at the iconic venue on December 5, with strict social distancing measures in place.



The O2 was shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this winter it will open its doors to a reduced capacity of just 4,700, opposed to its usual max capacity of 20,000.



The venue has come up with a seating configuration to adhere to the government's one metre plus guidelines, with seats set to be empty between each group and one-way routes throughout the arena and concourse.



Steve Sayer, The O2 GM and VP, said: “We have been working incredibly hard to bring back events at The O2 and put measures in place to ensure our fans will have a safe and Covid-19 secure experience. At the moment, we’re only able to host under a quarter of our capacity in the arena, so this is not a long term solution for us or other venues and we continue to press the government for targeted support and guidance to get the live events industry and its supply chain back on its feet.



“The O2 was designed to give artists and fans the best live music in the world and we look forward to doing that again with Squeeze. As The O2 returns to live, it’s really fitting that a band from the local area are the ones to reopen our doors to the public once again. The whole team are excited to see them on our stage for the first time.”



There will also be a contactless ticketing system via AXS Mobile ID on The O2 venue app, where guests can also order food and drink and merchandise for collection.



Gig-goers will also have to wear a face mask and will only be allowed to bring in a single clear bag into the venue.



Plus, the show will wrap at 10pm to stick to the government's curfew.



What's more, The O2 has invested in electrostatic foggers to spray down the venue with anti-bacterial, which provides protection for up to 30 days.



AEG Presents CEO Steve Homer added: “We are excited to be promoting a live music show again after what seems like an eternity! Squeeze, hailing originally from Greenwich, are a perfect artist to kick things back off again at The O2 and we are delighted they are supporting such an important step of getting back to live music.”



Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday (09.10.20).