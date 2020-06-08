Spike Lee has warned the world will be ''in peril'' if President Donald Trump is re-elected and branded him the ''worst'' US leader in history.
Spike Lee has warned the world will be ''in peril'' if President Donald Trump is re-elected.
The US leader is currently performing poorly in polls, but the 63-year-old filmmaker doesn't think that means he'll definitely lose in November's election but warned it will spell disaster around the globe if he stays in office.
He said: ''Look, I'm not certain about anything. How do we know he's not going to try to rig the thing again?
''If this guy wins, the world is in peril. Not just the United States Of America. The world.''
In Spike's new movie, 'Da 5 Bloods', one of the characters brands the president ''that Klansman in the Oval office'', and the filmmaker thinks the former 'Apprentice' star is ''sympathetic'' to the white supremacy organisation and branded Trump the ''worst president'' in history.
He told the new issue of GQ Hype magazine: ''I mean, he has those tendencies. He sided with the Klan in Charlottesville. He's sympathetic to their cause.
''[He will] go down in history as the worst president of the United States Of America.''
Demonstrations have been sweeping the globe in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota, and the 'KkKlansman' filmmaker admitted he thinks Trump has ''turned up'' the behaviour of such cops.
He said: ''He's turned it up. But you know, this did not just start with Agent Orange. But also, be careful. I'm not trying to get him off the hook. He's turned it up. He's turned up the flames.''
Meanwhile, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Spike is staying at home as much as possible and admitted it will be a long time before he feels safe.
He said: ''Sometimes. I ride a bike two or three times a week. And just keep my head low. Wearing a mask. Gloves. Day by day...
''Not just cinemas. Going to a baseball game. Going to a basketball game. Broadway. You know, for me, I'm not rushing.''
Read the full feature online at GQ Hype https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/gq-hype/article/spike-lee-interview-2020
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
On his latest project, director Spike Lee creates an current day version of Aristophanes' ancient...
Moviegoers who know nothing about the iconic 2003 Korean thriller will perhaps enjoy this half-hearted...
The latest clip from 'Oldboy' featuring a very unstable and mentally damaged Joe Doucett on...
When Joe Doucett suddenly wakes up one morning to find himself imprisoned in a cell...
Flik Royale is a sullen, thirteen-year old boy from middle-class Atlanta, Georgia, who is sent...
Welcome to a piece of American history. In the old music hall, white comedians...
If you were to write a screenplay about a drug dealer who has just 24...
The sixth line of my notes from the "Summer of Sam" preview screeningreads, "if Spike...
Lisa Picard is a struggling New York actress who has had her 15 minutes and...