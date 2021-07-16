Spike Lee wants to work with Louis Vuitton again.

The 64-year-old director was approached by designer Virgil Abloh about collaborating on his Cannes Film Festival wardrobe and Spike hopes that they can work together again in the future.

He told WWD: "I just think that when you’re hot you gotta keep it going. I hope that it’s not a one and done.

"There’s a whole lotta other stuff that can be explored. And I think it’s a win win — for the Lee family and for Louis, Louis V."

The process was collaborative with Lee and Abloh working together through conception, sketches and fittings in New York and Paris in order to produce two weeks’ worth of looks for him and wife Tonya Lewis Lee to wear at the French film festival.

Meanwhile, Lee - who is leading the jury at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival - called the process "invigorating".

He said: "It’s invigorating. First of all, you don’t see the films until you get here. We have a great jury and people, some I knew some I didn’t, but we have become very close."