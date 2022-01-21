Spike Lee has been chosen as the recipient of the Directors Guild of America's Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Hollywood icon will be bestowed with the "highest honour" for his trailblazing contributions to cinema as a director over the past three decades.
DGA president Lesli Linka Glatte said in a statement: “Icon. Trailblazer. Visionary. Spike Lee has changed the face of cinema, and there is no single word that encapsulates his significance to the craft of directing.
“From his groundbreaking 'Do the Right Thing', 'BlacKkKlansman', and everything in-between – to his signature ‘double dolly’ shot, Spike is an innovator on so many levels.
"His bold and passionate storytelling over the past three decades has masterfully entertained, as it held a stark mirror to our society and culture.
"And while he is no stranger to huge commercial success, he is also the beating heart of independent film.
"Even as countless filmmakers call Spike their mentor and inspiration, he continues to devote his time to teaching future generations how to make their mark. We are thrilled to present Spike with the DGA’s highest honour.”
The Oscar-winning star - behind masterpieces 'Do the Right Thing', 'Malcolm X' and 'BlacKkKlansman' - will receive the honour at the prestigious ceremony on March 12.
Spike is no stranger to the DGA Awards, having received the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film for 2018's Academy Award-winning 'BlacKkKlansman'.
The 64-year-old legend was also awarded a DGA Honour for his "distinguished contributions to our nation’s culture in support of filmmaking" back in 2002.
Only 35 directors have received the Lifetime Achievement Award since the DGA began in 1936, including Frank Capra (1959), Alfred Hitchcock (1968), Orson Welles (1984), Billy Wilder (1985), Steven Spielberg (2000), Martin Scorsese (2003), Miloš Forman (2013), and Sir Ridley Scott (2017).
